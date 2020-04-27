Garda warning following drink and drug driving arrests

Gardaí on Covid-19 patrol in Letterkenny last night came across a car that had no insurance and following a search of the car, cannabis to the value of approximately €5000 was discovered.

The car was seized and an arrest was made. Further investigation will follow. A short while later Gardaí also on Covid-19 patrol arrested a driver in Letterkenny for the offence of drug driving.

Meanwhile, Gardai in the county are reminding drivers of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol.

It comes after a motorist was arrested yesterday evening for drink driving by the Buncrana Roads Policing unit who were conducting a Covid-19 patrol.

It also emerged that there was no insurance on the vehicle and the NCT had expired in early 2019.

Gardai are pleading with people to not risk their life or the lives of others by getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

They say Covid-19 patrols and checkpoints are ongoing day and night across Donegal.