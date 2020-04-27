GAA exploring testing players managers & staff

A plan to test almost 2,000 players, managers and backroom staff is among the options being explored by the GAA in order to allow inter-county panels return to training later this year.

A ban on mass gatherings of more than 5,000 people until the end of August has cast major doubts over the 2020 Championship.

The Irish Independent is reporting that the idea of testing has been discussed in the of Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

The HSE insists it was confident they'll have the capacity to reach 100,000 tests per week by the third week in May.