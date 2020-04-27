Face Masks may become mandatory in certain circumstances

People may have to wear face masks in certain settings when any coronavirus restrictions start to be eased.

It comes amid reports restrictions may not be lifted at all or only eased slightly from next week because of concerns at the high number of new cases being recorded.

701 new cases of Covid-19 were announced here last night, along with an additional 26 deaths. There are now 446 cases in Donegal

Chairman of the Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group, Cillian De Gascun, says facemasks are forming part of their discussions..........