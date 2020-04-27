Championships could go into next year

GAA president John Horan says the hurling and football championships could run into the 2021 if there's not enough time to complete them by the end of this year.

Horan also admitted he was "quite shocked" at stories over the weekend suggesting the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport had been preparing plans to test all inter-county players on a regular basis to allow for the championships to go ahead in the summer.

He said there was no truth in these reports.

He added that the club game will be first to get back up and running but only when it's safe to do so.

The GAA said earlier this month it was "highly unlikely" that the Championships would begin before the month of July and Horan said there could be a further delay due to the ban on mass gatherings until the end of August.