A coaching insight with Jim McGuinness

Donegal’s All Ireland winning Manager Jim McGuinness joined up with Modern Soccer Coaching over the weekend to give his thoughts on the development of his coaching career.

The Glenties native remains in America with his family and continues to tweak and build his coaching role.

He hasn’t been with a club since his time with Charolette Independence came to an end last June but he hopes to complete his Pro Licence under the FAI later in the year.

He’s been telling Gary Curneen of Modern Soccer Coach about his days with Donegal GAA, his experience with Celtic and in China and thoughts on the game tactically…