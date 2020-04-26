Loophole in Covid-19 travel restrictions sparks frustration in Donegal

A loophole in Ireland's Covid-19 travel restrictions has sparked frustration in Donegal this weekend.

Garda Headquarters has informed senior officers all over the country that the restrictions on movement to stop the spread of the coronavirus do not apply to those on day trips from Northern Ireland.

Gardai in border counties have been told those on day trips from the 6 counties can no longer be arrested if they breach the law.

Inishowen Councillor Jack Murray says not having these arresting powers is counterproductive in tackling Coronavirus: