HPSC has today been informed of 26 Covid-19 related deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 26 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 23 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,087* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Sunday 26th April, the HPSC has been notified of 701 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 19,262 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,087 deaths reflects this.