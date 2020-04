The Health Minister says around 61 per cent of people who've had Covid-19 in the Republic have recovered.

New figures show another 52 people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,063.

The number of confirmed cases in Donegal has risen by 7 to 437.

In his latest twitter update, Simon Harris says there are now 118 people in intensive care in Ireland with the coronavirus, down from 140.

He's welcoming the drop in ICU cases, but says people can't afford to be complacent: