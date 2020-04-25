More events cancelled in Derry and Strabane

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council have taken the decision this week to cancel two forthcoming Council events, the Sperrins and Killeter Walking Festival and the Waterside Half Marathon as it continues to respond to the current COVID-19 emergency.

Both the Walking Festival and the annual Waterside Half Marathon had been scheduled to take place in September.

Council members and senior management have been meeting regularly to review impacts on Council services, with daily updates on the changing response to the COVID-19 situation.

It was decided that given the ongoing situation and all the guidance from health authorities regarding public safety and the restrictions regarding public gatherings it would be prudent to cancel at this stage.

Announcing the decision, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, said it was necessary to look ahead and be realistic about what events can safely be delivered over the coming months.

The announcement follows on from the decision to cancel the City of Derry Jazz Festival and St Patrick's Day programme in recent weeks.

Council will continue to adhere to the requirements to keep premises and businesses closed, including burial grounds and cemeteries, and to adhere to the restrictions on movement and gatherings.

However, it continues to explore alternative options for the public.