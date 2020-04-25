Gaeltacht Minister considering funding package for families

The Gaeltacht Minister is currently considering a funding package for various Donegal families who provide accommodation for children attending the Gaeltacht.

Earlier this week saw summer language courses in the Gaeltacht cancelled, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of people right across the Donegal Gaeltacht are affected however it's understood that Minister Sean Kyne has committed to provide some financial aid by summers end when they usually get paid.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it's good news and will come as a relief to many: