People with a fever, cough, or shortness of breath will be able to get tested for Covid-19 from next week.

The case definition is being changed, but vulnerable people will still be prioritised.

Currently, only people in at-risk groups, with two symptoms, can be sent for testing.

There have now been 1,014 Covid-related deaths in this country, including 5 healthcare workers.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, is confident the country has the capacity to deal with an increase in testing: