Cemeteries in Strabane and Derry to reopen today

Cemeteries in Strabane and Derry are to reopen later this afternoon.

All Council Cemeteries will, from today, be open to the public daily from 2.30pm to 9pm.

They will not be accessible in the mornings to allow for funerals and to facilitate necessary maintenance works.

The Council has put in place these temporary measures to ensure cemeteries are open in compliance with Government regulations to facilitate funerals and social distancing measures to protect the public and staff.

Specifically with regard to the City Cemetery, a number of additional temporary measures have been put into place including a one-way system to ensure that those visiting are able to socially distance and, if needed, some restriction to the maximum number of people who are in the cemetery at any one time.

Visitors to the Cemeteries are asked to ensure that they adhere to social distancing guidelines and to respect the needs of everyone who wants to visit as Council will be unable to facilitate high numbers of visitors at the same time.

Social distancing and operational changes will also be in place at other cemeteries across the Council area including Ballyoan, Altnagelvin, Strabane, Mountcastle and Castlederg.

Signage will be erected across all sites reminding people of the temporary changes that are in place to protect them and guidance and assistance will also be available where necessary. The Council will review all these measures on a regular basis.