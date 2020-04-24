Traffic wardens ‘stood down’ , Council confirms

Donegal County Council has confirmed that it has suspended its enforcement of parking charges across the county.

The local authority says there has been no formal suspension of parking charges however, the Council's traffic wardens are not active due to being deemed non-essential workers.

Donegal County Council is one of 13 Councils across Ireland suspending parking charges.

Donegal County Council statement in full:

“There has been no formal suspension of parking charges however the Council’s traffic wardens have been deemed to be non-essential workers and have been stood down since the Taoiseach’s announcement of further restrictions on the travel by non-essential workers on Friday 27th March. As such there is no enforcement of parking charges in effect in the county at present”