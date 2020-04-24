Roche & Bennett among field for Foyle Charity Cycle

The Annual Foyle Cycling Club Adrian Mullan Sportive event will go ahead this weekend but with a slight chance.

The fundraiser will be hosted as a virtual cycle on the Zwift online platform with the 41k route around Inishowen in Donegal.

Some of Ireland’s top cyclists including Nicolas Roche and Sam Bennett have confirmed to ride in aid of the Irish Red Cross and the Foyle Hospice.

Thousands of other cyclists are expected to join in from home this Saturday 25th April from 11:30am.

To join the event simply log onto zwift.com and join this event https://www.zwift.com/events/view/613943

Anyone wishing to take part and ride with the pros is encouraged to donate in advance through this link -

https://www.gofundme.com/f/irish-cyclists-foyle-cc-adrian-mullan-sportive?fbclid=IwAR05KxNzbOA9mFErJuaQ_DFebxBXyy7k0Zm-gga7YBYGd9pWXTF1rmzoF0U

Participants can communicate with each other and the pros during the event by using the Cycling Ireland discord channel on the Discord App (details here http://www.cyclingireland.ie/downloads/discord%20set-up.pdf )