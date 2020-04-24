Questions raised over cancer surgeries at LUH

It's been claimed that some cancer patients are unable to access their cancer surgery at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It's understood that some patients have had their surgeries redirected to Galway, despite being told initially that their surgeries wouldn't be affected despite the on-going pandemic.

It has led to urgent calls of clarification from both the General Manager of the hospital and the CEO Saolta University Hospital Group

Donegal Action for Cancer Care Chairperson Betty Holmes says a Direct Access Prefab Unit should be put in place with a Green Pathway for Time Critical Cancer Surgeries as a matter of urgency: