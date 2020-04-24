Outrage over illegal dumping in Castlefinn

A Donegal County Councillor has hit out at those behind significant illegal dumping in Castlefinn.

Various household items, including electrical equipment and other materials were discovered dumped on the roadside at Egglybane this week.

The matter has been reported to Donegal Council and it's expected that an investigation will be carried out.

Local Cllr Gary Doherty says he has been inundated with other reports over the last number of weeks of illegal dumping in the area.

He is calling on the Council to install CCTV as a matter of urgency: