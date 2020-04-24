Lifford Covid Community Response Group underway

A group of local people in the Lifford area have come together to organise a community response group to assist people within the community during the Covid 19 Pandemic.

The Lifford Covid Community Response Group are commencing a Meals and Wheels Service and a Food Bank Service in the area from Monday to help people who may find themselves facing food poverty during these difficult times.

A significant number of local residents have already contacted the group for help going forward.

Chairman of the group, Donal Grant says no donation is too small and they are also encouraging more people to volunteer:

Meals on Wheels – Call 074 91 41733 (Mon – Fri between 10.00am-5.00pm)

There is a cost of €3 per meal.

Food Bank Service – Call 074 91 41773 (Mon – Fri between 10.00am-5.00pm)

No cost associated with this service.

If you would like to make a donation to the Lifford Covid Community Response Group, it will be gratefully received at https://www.ifundraise.ie/5217_lifford-food-bank.html.