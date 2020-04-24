Donegal TD highlights major insurance concerns in Dail

A Donegal TD has criticised the Finance Minister over major concerns relating to insurance companies actions during the current pandemic.

It's claimed that some companies are refusing to honour business interruption cover during the crisis, with some business owners considering court action as a result.

This is despite written assurances to business owners that they would be covered.

Speaking in the Dail last evening, Deputy Pearse Doherty says the Central Bank must audit the way the companies handle these claims: