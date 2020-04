Pressure is mounting on the Government to increase supports for older people affected by Covid-19.

It's after news that Age Action and the Red Cross closed the application for the Covid-19 Hardship Fund due to the volume of applications.

It's understood that the fund received applications in excess of 10,000 in a matter of weeks.

Donegal TD Padraig MacLochlainn says many older people are now in limbo and facing severe financial difficulty if this is not addressed quickly: