A drug co-discovered by a Donegal Scientist in the 1970s has emerged as a possible treatment option for Covid-19.

New evidence shows that the drug ivermectin can inhibit the virus that causes Covid-19 replicating in cells in the lab.

Donegal native Professor William Campbell, who shared a Nobel Prize for his role in the discovery of Ivermectin has been sharing his thoughts on the major developments.

He says it's a huge step in the right direction: