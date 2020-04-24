Donegal company to make one million face shields a day

A Donegal company which usually makes packaging for food companies has turned its hand to face-shields and can make up to 1 million a day.

RAP which is based at Udaras na Gaeltachta in Gaoth Dobhair have the capacity to have a significant bearing on the supply of disposable PPE face shield equipment worldwide.

The company says its able to reach full scale production immediately with the capacity to produce 10 million face shields a week and have current stock and capabilities to produce 5 million face shields in the immediate future if required.

The solution is intended for use among health workers, cleaners, retail operatives and any other public facing role where PPE of this type is typically unavailable.

John McDermott Operations Director at Rap has been explaining how the initiative came about: