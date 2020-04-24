Criteria for Covid-19 testing likely to be broadened

The criteria for who can be tested for Covid-19 is likely to be broadened later.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning to assess the country's response to the pandemic, and to consider how any of the current restrictions could be lifted next month.

The death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 794, after a further 28 patients died.

936 new cases have also been detected, which is the highest daily increase, and brings the number of positive tests to 17,607.

There are currently 431 confirmed cases in Donegal, a rise of 15 on the previous figure.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says today's meeting will look at increasing testing: