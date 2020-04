The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD has moved to reassure homeowners affected by Mica that Council Officials are still working on the scheme behind the scenes despite the ongoing crisis.

Work is continuing on both the guidelines and terms of the scheme and once finalised, Donegal County Council will need a number of weeks to familiarise themselves with the details.

Cllr Martin McDermott is confident that the scheme is progressing in a timely fashion and that it should be open soon: