Pressure on to refund school bus tickets

A Donegal County Councillor is calling on both Bus Eireann and the Department of Transport to refund school bus tickets.

If this isn't possible, they are being asked to issue discounted tickets if schools are set to return this September.

Students have been at home since early March with schools to remain closed until further notice.

Many parents in Donegal and elsewhere bought an annual school ticket last September and face another bill even though their child wasn't using the service for the last couple of months.

Cllr Paul Canning says while Bus Eireann has engaged with the Department, the absence of a Minister could stall progress: