Money & jewellery stolen in Derry burglary

Detectives in Strand Road are appealing for information following a report of burglary at the Ardground Road area of Derry yesterday afternoon.

Sometime between noon and 1pm, it was reported that entry was gained to a house in the area.

It is believed that a sum of money and jewellery were taken, damage was also caused to a glass front door during the incident, with a number of rooms inside the property ransacked.

Enquiries are continuing and police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed a grey Volkswagen Bora in the area, which they believe may be able to assist with our investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101.