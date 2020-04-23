Donegal group report high demand for frontline face shields

A Donegal group who have donated over 5000 faceshields to frontline staff is appealing for people to donate to help keep their efforts going.

Front Line Face Shields have been working over the last couple of weeks making PPE equipment and transporting them to hospitals, covid test centres, doctors surgeries, care homes and our community health staff all over Donegal.

The group distributed 900 shields yesterday alone.

Organiser Michael McMenamin says there has been a great response so far but with demand on the increase they urgently need more funding to keep delivering:

A gofundme page has been set up and a link is available here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/frontline-faceshields?utm_source=whatsapp-visit&utm_medium=chat&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1EaeLRj6NPpJonIxE6DC6bMPCFTNz2y3tvlZTGQ8LtIkEEgj4FpI08Ats