Gardai in Donegal warn of latest scam

Gardai in Donegal are warning people to be vigilant as yet another scam is doing the rounds.

This time it involves scammers purporting to represent Eir.

The email claims the customer’s payment has been processed twice and they are promoted to follow a link to their Eir account to claim an immediate refund.

Gardai however, advise that genuine companies will never send such an email and that scam emails often contain a spelling error.

People are again being reminded to never provide banking or personal details online or over the phone.