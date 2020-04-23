Fears heighten for livelihood of Donegal Gaeltacht families

There are fears for the livelihood for many Donegal families who provide accommodation for children attending the Gaeltacht.

This week saw summer language courses in the Gaeltacht cancelled, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Donegal families usually welcome students into their homes at locations around the country each summer.

The Department is due to make contact with affected Gaeltacht households and has waived a requirement for them to submit new safety documentation required under the terms of the scheme.

Sharon O'Donnell is a Bean an Ti on Arranmore Island and says the loss of income for this year year will be substainial, but remains hopeful that the Department will step in: