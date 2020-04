Sinn Fein claims thousands of students whose families have had their incomes affected by Covid-19 could miss out on third-level next year unless the Education Minister acts.

Applications for the SUSI grant open today, but the party says the eligibility criteria is unclear and isn't fit for purpose in the current circumstances.

Donnchadh O'Laoghaire, Sinn Fein's education spokesperson, wants the Minister to ensure students who require financial support can access it: