Donegal TD calls for more supports for agri-food sector

A Donegal TD is urging the EU Commission to deliver greater aid supports to protect farmers and the agri-food sector from the impact of the coronavirus.

The EU Commissioner has this announced the deployment of private storage aid for dairy and beef and market support flexibilities but it's thought more can be done.

More details of the supports are to be unveiled later today but with farm prices said to be plummeting as the crisis deepens, Deputy Charlie McConalogue is seriously concerned that these measures won't go far enough: