Donegal Sports Partnership online workshop series to boost brain health of athletes in isolation

An innovative idea focusing on the positive mental health of athletes in isolation is set to be rolled out by Donegal Sports Partnership (DSP) over the coming weeks.

In conjunction with MindFit Consultancy, DSP will deliver four online workshops with the aim of boosting brain health in the lockdown brought about as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking about the initiative, Donegal Sports Partnership Co-Ordinator, Myles Sweeney said: “It’s really important for athletes, young and not so young, to stay motivated in the current restrictions. We have decided to team up with Nollaig Mac Carthy at MindFit to assist us in this regard.”

“We are living in strange and challenging times, and while we are well aware of the things we can’t do, now is a time to concentrate on the things we can do,” he added.

The first of the workshops will be held next Thursday, April 30th at 7 pm, with the remaining three scheduled for Thursday, May 7th, May 14th and 21st at 7 pm. All workshops will be delivered via Zoom – the cloud-based video conferencing service.

Workshop 1 – Brain Health and Sport Performance will deal with the science of a healthy brain, the pillars of mental fitness and techniques for stress relief.

Workshop 2 - Master Mental Skills and Thrive in Sport will focus on goal-setting, positive self-talk and applied practice.

Workshop 3 - Positive Psychology for Athlete Resilience will discuss gratitude, optimism and applied practice.

Workshop 4 - Visualisation for Athletic Success will deal with the neurochemical impact, athlete testimonials and applied practice.

Each workshop will last 90 minutes and will cost €10. Registrations can be secured online through the DSP Eventbrite system. Once the booking is processed, a link will be sent to access the workshop.

Looking ahead to the workshops, Nollaig Mac Carthy, a FEPSAC certified Irish Sports and Performance Psychologist, said the workshop format will incorporate key questions, discussions, applied exercises and topic videos and images.

“Athletes and teams best performances come from their mind as much as their body. Mentally tough athletes are more likely to be successful. Sport psychology improves performance, helps athletes cope with pressure, increases motivation and aids relaxation. MindFit fosters the mindset of champions,” she commented.

“Our scientifically proven mental skills training allows athletes to assess mental strengths, improve weaknesses, deal with mental blocks and enhance overall mood and well-being,” Nollaig added.