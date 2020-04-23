Deadline for Community Call initiative funding tomorrow

Donegal County Council is urging groups participating in the Community Call initiative to submit their applications under the COVID-19 Emergency Fund before the deadline tomorrow.

The COVID-19 Emergency Fund will provide immediate funding to support community and voluntary groups involved in the Local Authority led initiative in response to the current pandemic.

The closing date for submissions is 3pm tomorrow.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD Cllr Martin McDermott says there are many groups in Donegal who have volunteered since the crisis began and could be eligble for the funding: