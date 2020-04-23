Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal rises to 431

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal has risen to 431.

It's a rise of 15 on the previous figure of 416.

he Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 28 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There have now been 794* laboratory confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Thursday 23rd April, the HPSC has been notified of 936 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 17,607 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 21st April (16,439 cases), reveals:

· 56% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 2,424 cases (15%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 331 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 4,545 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 8,216 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,087 cases (7%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 44%, travel abroad accounts for 4%