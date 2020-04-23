Cllr warns over enticing Aer Lingus email scam

People in Donegal are being urged to be on the alert over what's been described as a very enticing email scam doing the rounds.

The email appears to be from Aer Lingus, offering exclusive access to a ten euro voucher that can purchase two tickets to any destination for the next year.

The promotion has a link attached with leads the potential victim onto a replica Aer Lingus site.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh received the email and contacted the company who clarified it was a scam.

He says it's highly convincing and is warning the public to be on the alert: