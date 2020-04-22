Water outage affecting Killybegs area

Irish Water is working in partnership with Donegal County Council to repair a burst water main in Killybegs.

The burst may impact the water supply to homes in the Fintra, Drumbarity area of Killybegs.

Crews are working to repair the burst as quickly and as safely as possible to safeguard the water supply for homes in surrounding areas.

It is expected that the repair will be completed by 3pm today (Wednesday) and it may take 2-3 hours for normal supply to return to all impacted customers as the network refills.