Urgent Darkness Into Light ‘Sunrise’ appeal for funds

Pieta House says at a time when its services are more vital than ever, the cancellation of this year' Darkness into Light means the loss of its main source of funding.

A new initiative to address that has now been launched.

On May 9th, it was expected that over 250,000 people would have come together across the world on every continent to walk together highlighting the fight against suicide and self-harm.

Last year, over 6,000 people walked at 12 venues in Donegal.

Pieta House says the need for its services is greater than ever, as COVID-19 impacts not only on the nation's physical health but its mental health too.

As the walks cannot now take place as planned in May, a Darkness Into Light 'Sunrise' appeal is taking place on that day. This special appeal encourages people to donate what they can to this vital charity and to come together while remaining apart by getting up at 5:30am to watch the sunrise, and to show community and solidarity with those impacted by suicide.

Pieta House is asking people to spread the message and offer hope by sharing their sunrise moment using the hashtag DIL2020.