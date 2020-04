The Taoiseach says he hopes to be able to announce the lifting of some of the Covid-19 restrictions by May 5th.

Leo Varadkar says a plan's being prepared that'll set out step-by-step how the economy and society will reopen.

He says the aim is to focus on areas with the most benefit to society but the least risk.

But, speaking on RTE Prime Time last night, Leo Varadkar says several factors must be considered before any restrictions are lifted: