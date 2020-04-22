School to open specifically for Leaving Cert students

The Education Minister has reiterated comments that a minimum of two weeks class time will be needed before the Leaving Cert exams begin.

Wednesday July 29th looks set to be the start date for the exams with Minister Joe McHugh indicating that he will be making a formal announcement shortly.

The proposed two weeks of class time will be specifically for Leaving Cert students with schools remaining closed to all other pupils until further notice.

Speaking on today's Nine til Noon Show, Minister McHugh acknowledged that fifth year students are also in a difficult situation and efforts are underway to provide additional supports for them going into 2021: