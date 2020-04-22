Recommendations for League of Ireland expected before May 5th

The National League Executive Committee and the FAI hope to have a final recommendation on how to resume the League of Ireland before May 5th.

A meeting today discussed a number of possible options, including the season resuming behind closed doors on June 19th.

Another option is a June 19th return with capacities reduced to between 25 and 50 per cent.

A deferral of action until September, with either a December or February finish were also discussed.

St. Pat’s have been forced to temporarily lay off their playing and coaching staff.