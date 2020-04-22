‘Plan B’ for Mary from Dungloe

The Managing Director of the Mary from Dungloe Festival has confirmed that a 'Plan B' for the festival is currently being considered.

The International event usually runs at the end of July and attracts thousands of visitors to Donegal each year.

It's just one of hundreds of festivals and gigs right across the country which have been impacted due to new restrictions announced by Government yesterday.

However the festivals MD, Athia Akinson, says they are exploring other options in order for the festival and other cancelled events locally to still happen this year: