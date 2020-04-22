Naughton calls on Government to help small businesses survive

A Donegal Councillor and hotelier is urging the Government to take action so small businesses and tourism can survive the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr. Michael Naughton says there's a very real risk that many small businesses will not be able to reopen after the pandemic, leading to permanent unemployment.

He says there needs to be a phased and safe reopening of small businesses to bring more cash flow into the economy, while ensuring that the the health and safety of people’s lives is the priority.

Cllr. Naughton acknowledges that social distancing must continue, and there is an onus business people to now do their business in a different manner: