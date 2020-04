A motorist has been caught drink driving in Ballybofey.

Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit were operating a Covid-19 checkpoint in the town last night when they observed a car turn back from the checkpoint.

They stopped the driver who subsequently failed the roadside breath test. Prosecution will follow.

Gardai are reminding the public to never drive under the influence of drink or drugs.

Stay safe by staying at home and stay safe by making safe driving decisions. #Stayathome #Staysafe #Covid19