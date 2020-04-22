Mentors sought for Údarás’ Business Consultants’ Panel

Business consultants are being sought to set up a panel to support Gaeltacht enterprises.

The panel will then provide a mentoring service to companies to help them through the current crisis.

Prospective business consultants/mentors should be skilled in planning, coordinating and executing successful strategic business programs.

Mark de Faoite, Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Director of Enterprise, Employment, Property & Engineering has giving further details on the initiative.

He has also been outlining how important it will be for companies to avail of the service once it's up and running: