Investigation continuing into fire at former Model Bakery site

An investigation is continuing into a fire at the former Model Bakery site in Letterkenny.

The blaze broke out in a wooded area on the site, located in the heavily populated Oldtown area of the town.

While emergency services were contacted, the fire was brought under control by a number of local people before they arrived on scene.

Colm McDaid says the site is completely overgrown with dense forestry and has become an attraction for antisocial activity.

He says coupled with the current dry spell, it poses a serious health and safety hazard to residents in the area: