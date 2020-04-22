Government wary of second wave of coronavirus

The Government is wary of a second wave of the coronavirus hitting Ireland.

It's monitoring countries that are experiencing an increase in cases after deciding to ease restrictions.

Plans for an exit strategy will be published before May 5th, the day the current restrictions are set to expire.

As things stand, it's unlikely there will be any major easing of restrictions announced on the day.

Senior Government Official Elizabeth Canavan says it's aware people are anxious to know when things may return to normal: