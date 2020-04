The FAI says they need to speak with the HSE to gain clarification regarding mass gatherings.

Events involving more than 5-thousand people have been banned until at least August 31st.

The FAI say they need to host international games in September, when they’ve been told by UEFA that the Nations League is due to start.

The association’s interim CEO Gary Owens also feels the 5-thousand limit could provide a glimmer of hope for the League of Ireland...