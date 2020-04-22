Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal rises to 416

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal has risen to 416.

It's a rise of 23 on the previous figure of 393.

As of 1pm Tuesday 21st April, the HPSC has been notified of 631 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 16,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 20th April (15,871 cases), reveals:

· 56% are female and 44% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 2,387 cases (15%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 322 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 4,393 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 7,905 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,077 cases (7%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

As of midnight Tuesday 21st April, the HPSC has been informed of 302 clusters in residential care settings, 179 of which are in nursing homes. Of the 769 deaths in laboratory confirmed cases, 412 are associated with residents of residential care settings, of which 348 are associated with nursing home settings.