Calls for more support for fishing communities

Agriculture and Marine Minister Michael Creed must do more to support fishing communities.

That's the message from Donegal Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, who wants the minister to clarify what financial supports he has sought from the European Commission to assist them through this global crisis.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn says he's received reports that the Minister is not seeking to avail of the European Commission’s recently announced temporary relief scheme.

He says at a time when the fleet is tied up and global markets are collapsing, more must be done: