Sport in 2020? – Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan

Comments last weekend from the Minister for Health Simon Harris regarding mass gatherings spell's bad news for Irish sport this year.
All sporting action under the jurisdiction of the GAA, FAI and IRFU remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Minister Harris said, "It's highly unlikely we're going to be seeing very large kinds of mass gatherings this year."
The League of Ireland is due to resume in the middle of June but speaking on the 9 til 12 Show, Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan feels there is alot to be sorted before a ball can be kicked...