LUH has third highest number of Covid-19 patients outside Dublin

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show that on Sunday last, there were 34 Covid-19 patients being treated there, the ninth highest figure in the country, and the third highest outside Dublin.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Simon Harris will meet Nursing Homes Ireland and the health watchdog today about the coronavirus crisis.

Almost half of the 687 deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic relate to nursing home residents.

Hiqa will today publish new guidelines for the sector - ahead of urgent inspections next week.